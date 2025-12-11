© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Front Row Center
Front Row Center

Join Dolce Canto for ‘Canticum Novum’ this holiday season!

By Lauren Korn
Published December 7, 2025 at 9:30 AM MST
Dolce Canto will be performing two concerts for the holidays: the first in St. Ignatius on December 13th at the St. Ignatius Mission; and the second in Missoula on December 14th at St. Francis Xavier Church.

On this episode of Front Row Center, Lauren Korn speaks with David Edmonds, Director of Choral Studies at the University of New Mexico and the Artistic Director of Missoula’s Dolce Canto. The two talk about Dolce Canto’s upcoming holiday concerts.

From Dolce Canto’s website:

Join Dolce Canto for Canticum Novum: Timeless Carols in a Modern Light, a celebration of the season that bridges centuries of song. Experience the beauty of beloved carols reimagined alongside radiant new works—music that shimmers with the spirit of wonder, hope, and renewal. View the concert program online here.

Saturday, December 13 at 3:00 p.m.
St. Ignatius Mission
300 Beartrack Ave., St. Ignatius, MT
Tickets available here!

Sunday, December 14 at 3:00 p.m.
St. Francis Xavier Church
420 W. Pine St., Missoula, MT
Tickets available here!

Tags
Front Row Center Dolce CantoDavid Edmonds
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of its literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information