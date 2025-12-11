Join Dolce Canto for ‘Canticum Novum’ this holiday season!

On this episode of Front Row Center, Lauren Korn speaks with David Edmonds, Director of Choral Studies at the University of New Mexico and the Artistic Director of Missoula’s Dolce Canto. The two talk about Dolce Canto’s upcoming holiday concerts.

From Dolce Canto’s website:

Join Dolce Canto for Canticum Novum: Timeless Carols in a Modern Light, a celebration of the season that bridges centuries of song. Experience the beauty of beloved carols reimagined alongside radiant new works—music that shimmers with the spirit of wonder, hope, and renewal. View the concert program online here.

Saturday, December 13 at 3:00 p.m.

St. Ignatius Mission

300 Beartrack Ave., St. Ignatius, MT

Tickets available here!

Sunday, December 14 at 3:00 p.m.

St. Francis Xavier Church

420 W. Pine St., Missoula, MT

Tickets available here!

