Bare Bait Dance celebrates the holidays with fan favorites and new creations

By Keely Larson
Published December 2, 2025 at 8:29 AM MST
Holiday music, dancing Santas and present-box heads are all in store during Bare Bait Dance’s A Few of My Favorite Things holiday production. The photo shows a performer wearing a green gift box on their head, dressed in a white blazer and black boots, striking a dynamic dance pose amid falling snow.
Courtesy Westside Theater/Bare Bait Dance
Holiday music, dancing Santas and present-box heads are all in store during Bare Bait Dance’s A Few of My Favorite Things holiday production.

Over the past three years, the Missoula-based dance company Bare Bait Dance has celebrated the holidays with themed shows. This year’s production – A Few of My Favorite Things – is bringing together fan and director favorites, along with some new pieces.

This show will also serve as the launch for Westside Theater’s Youth Audience Series. This series caters to viewers two to 10 years old by offering interactive programming.

Bare Bait Dance and Westside Theater Executive Director Joy French speaks with MTPR Special Projects Producer Keely Larson about A Few of My Favorite Things.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.thewestsidetheater.com/favorite-things.

Keely Larson
See stories by Keely Larson
