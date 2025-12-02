Bare Bait Dance celebrates the holidays with fan favorites and new creations

Over the past three years, the Missoula-based dance company Bare Bait Dance has celebrated the holidays with themed shows. This year’s production – A Few of My Favorite Things – is bringing together fan and director favorites, along with some new pieces.

This show will also serve as the launch for Westside Theater’s Youth Audience Series. This series caters to viewers two to 10 years old by offering interactive programming.

Bare Bait Dance and Westside Theater Executive Director Joy French speaks with MTPR Special Projects Producer Keely Larson about A Few of My Favorite Things.