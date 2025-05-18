© 2025 MTPR
Front Row Center

Lisa Simon remembers “scholar artist” and printmaker James G. Todd: Role model, mentor, and hero

By Lauren Korn
Published May 18, 2025 at 9:45 AM MDT
James G. Todd, “scholar artist” and printmaker (d. April 2025).

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn speaks with Lisa Simon, owner of Missoula’s Radius Gallery, about James G. Todd, Jr., the late “scholar artist” and printmaker. Jim passed away the last weekend in April. He was eighty-seven.

The two talk about Jim's social activism and scholarship; how printmaking allowed him an artistic independence he may not have celebrated with other mediums; his discipline, integrity, and imagination; and how his legacy will live on in the artists and artistry of his communities in Montana—and worldwide.

“This is a big loss to the community, but I think that Jim would want people to take their lives seriously, to know that your life is a thing and that you have an obligation to that life. And that obligation is to understand yourself and to try to understand the world, and to make something of that.” – Lisa Simon, remembering Jim Todd

View Jim's portfolio online on the Radius Gallery website.

Front Row Center James G. ToddJames ToddLisa Simon
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn
