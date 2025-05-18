Lisa Simon remembers “scholar artist” and printmaker James G. Todd: Role model, mentor, and hero

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn speaks with Lisa Simon, owner of Missoula’s Radius Gallery, about James G. Todd, Jr., the late “scholar artist” and printmaker. Jim passed away the last weekend in April. He was eighty-seven.

The two talk about Jim's social activism and scholarship; how printmaking allowed him an artistic independence he may not have celebrated with other mediums; his discipline, integrity, and imagination; and how his legacy will live on in the artists and artistry of his communities in Montana—and worldwide.

“This is a big loss to the community, but I think that Jim would want people to take their lives seriously, to know that your life is a thing and that you have an obligation to that life. And that obligation is to understand yourself and to try to understand the world, and to make something of that.” – Lisa Simon, remembering Jim Todd

View Jim's portfolio online on the Radius Gallery website.