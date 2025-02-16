Les Arrivants Trio joins Glacier Symphony Orchestra for a world music immersion, performance of ‘Scheherazade’

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn speaks with the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Glacier Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (GSO), John Zoltek, about the weekend of February 22-23, 2025: GSO’s performances of Scheherazade, one of the world’s most beloved orchestral works by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Also on the program will be the world premiere of orchestral works music featuring the world music trio Les Arrivants, from Montreal, performing their unique and audience pleasing fusion of Persian, Arabic, and Tango music with the GSO’s grand orchestral accompaniment.

For more information about these performances, and to purchase tickets, head to the GSO website.