Arts & Life
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

Les Arrivants Trio joins Glacier Symphony Orchestra for a world music immersion, performance of ‘Scheherazade’

By Lauren Korn
Published February 16, 2025 at 9:55 AM MST

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn speaks with the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Glacier Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (GSO), John Zoltek, about the weekend of February 22-23, 2025: GSO’s performances of Scheherazade, one of the world’s most beloved orchestral works by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Also on the program will be the world premiere of orchestral works music featuring the world music trio Les Arrivants, from Montreal, performing their unique and audience pleasing fusion of Persian, Arabic, and Tango music with the GSO’s grand orchestral accompaniment.

For more information about these performances, and to purchase tickets, head to the GSO website.

Front Row Center Glacier Symphony Orchestra Glacier Symphony & Chorale John Zoltek
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn
