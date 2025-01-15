Glacier Symphony Orchestra welcomes internationally-acclaimed vocalists for unforgettable jazz night

For this episode of Front Row Center, co-host Lauren Korn speaks with the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Glacier Symphony Orchestra & Chorale, John Zoltek, about Symphony jazz night on January 18, 2025, featuring internationally-acclaimed vocalists Halie Loren and Steven Santoro.

From the GSO website:

Enjoy an enchanting evening of contemporary jazz as Halie Loren and Steven Santoro sing a blend of pop and reimagined classics from the Great American Songbook arranged for jazz trio and orchestra. With echoes of Norah Jones's soulful style, this concert promises a fusion of smooth melodies and captivating rhythms. Halie Loren, an internationally-acclaimed jazz-pop singer-songwriter, brings her talent and connection to listeners worldwide, while Steven Santoro's strong vocals and unique blend of contemporary jazz and popular influences create a dramatic musical experience. Join us for an unforgettable night of sophistication where jazz's timeless feel takes center stage.

Tickets for this concert can be purchased on the Wachholz College Center website here.