Arts & Life
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

Glacier Symphony Orchestra welcomes internationally-acclaimed vocalists for unforgettable jazz night

By Lauren Korn
Published January 10, 2025 at 3:00 PM MST

For this episode of Front Row Center, co-host Lauren Korn speaks with the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Glacier Symphony Orchestra & Chorale, John Zoltek, about Symphony jazz night on January 18, 2025, featuring internationally-acclaimed vocalists Halie Loren and Steven Santoro.

From the GSO website:

Enjoy an enchanting evening of contemporary jazz as Halie Loren and Steven Santoro sing a blend of pop and reimagined classics from the Great American Songbook arranged for jazz trio and orchestra. With echoes of Norah Jones's soulful style, this concert promises a fusion of smooth melodies and captivating rhythms. Halie Loren, an internationally-acclaimed jazz-pop singer-songwriter, brings her talent and connection to listeners worldwide, while Steven Santoro's strong vocals and unique blend of contemporary jazz and popular influences create a dramatic musical experience. Join us for an unforgettable night of sophistication where jazz's timeless feel takes center stage.

Tickets for this concert can be purchased on the Wachholz College Center website here.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
