Two of Missoula’s most treasured musical institutions join forces for an unforgettable weekend centering peace

On this episode of Front Row Center, co-host Lauren Korn talks to Dolce Canto’s Artistic Director and Conductor, David Edmonds, as well as the Artistic Director of the String Orchestra of the Rockies (SOR), Maria Larionoff.

Members of the SOR will join Dolce Canto to perform Pacem: Music of Struggle and Reconciliation on November 16, 2024; and on November 17, 2024, celebrating SOR’s 40th anniversary, Dolce Canto will join the orchestra in performing Peteris Vasks’s Dona Nobis Pacem.



About David Edmonds:

Dr. Edmonds currently serves as Director of Choral Studies at the University of New Mexico where he directs the UNM Concert Choir and University Chorus and teaches undergraduate and graduate conducting and choral repertoire. Local audiences will remember Dr. Edmonds as Director of Choral Activities at the University of Montana for six years where he led the UM Chamber Chorale to their first-ever invitations to perform for both the NAfME NW and NWACDA Conferences.

About Maria Larionoff:

SOR Artistic Director Maria Larionoff is a graduate of the Juilliard School and the former Concertmaster of the Seattle Symphony. She is currently on the faculty of the Seattle Conservatory and a member of the Vancouver BC-based Vetta Quartet. In her free time she enjoys playing tennis and spending time with golden retrievers.