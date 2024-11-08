© 2024 MTPR
Arts & Life
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

Two of Missoula’s most treasured musical institutions join forces for an unforgettable weekend centering peace

By Lauren Korn
Published November 8, 2024 at 3:27 PM MST

On this episode of Front Row Center, co-host Lauren Korn talks to Dolce Canto’s Artistic Director and Conductor, David Edmonds, as well as the Artistic Director of the String Orchestra of the Rockies (SOR), Maria Larionoff.

Members of the SOR will join Dolce Canto to perform Pacem: Music of Struggle and Reconciliation on November 16, 2024; and on November 17, 2024, celebrating SOR’s 40th anniversary, Dolce Canto will join the orchestra in performing Peteris Vasks’s Dona Nobis Pacem.

For more information about either performance, and to purchase tickets, click on the hyperlinks above.

About David Edmonds:

Dr. Edmonds currently serves as Director of Choral Studies at the University of New Mexico where he directs the UNM Concert Choir and University Chorus and teaches undergraduate and graduate conducting and choral repertoire. Local audiences will remember Dr. Edmonds as Director of Choral Activities at the University of Montana for six years where he led the UM Chamber Chorale to their first-ever invitations to perform for both the NAfME NW and NWACDA Conferences.

About Maria Larionoff:

SOR Artistic Director Maria Larionoff is a graduate of the Juilliard School and the former Concertmaster of the Seattle Symphony. She is currently on the faculty of the Seattle Conservatory and a member of the Vancouver BC-based Vetta Quartet. In her free time she enjoys playing tennis and spending time with golden retrievers.

Tags
Front Row Center Dolce CantoDavid EdmondsString Orchestra of the RockiesMaria Larionoff
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
