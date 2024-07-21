Tickets still available for the 2024 Red Ants Pants Music Festival, July 25-28th

The Red Ants Pants Music Festival is a program of the Red Ants Pants Foundation, dedicated to women’s leadership, working family farms and ranches, and rural communities. Proceeds from the festival fund the Foundation’s community grants and run their timber skills workshops and Girl’s Leadership Program. Held every July in a cow pasture just outside of White Sulphur Springs, the Festival celebrates music, local food, beer, community, agriculture, and the rural Montana landscape. ...And tickets are still available!

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn speaks with Sarah Calhoun—the producer and founder of the Festival, owner of Red Ants Pants, and the executive director of the Foundation—to talk about 2024 Festival happenings.

For more information, including the 2024 festival line-up, and to purchase tickets, go to the Red Ants Pants Music Festival website here.