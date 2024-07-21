© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

Tickets still available for the 2024 Red Ants Pants Music Festival, July 25-28th

By Lauren Korn
Published July 21, 2024 at 9:50 AM MDT
Clare Menahan

The Red Ants Pants Music Festival is a program of the Red Ants Pants Foundation, dedicated to women’s leadership, working family farms and ranches, and rural communities. Proceeds from the festival fund the Foundation’s community grants and run their timber skills workshops and Girl’s Leadership Program. Held every July in a cow pasture just outside of White Sulphur Springs, the Festival celebrates music, local food, beer, community, agriculture, and the rural Montana landscape. ...And tickets are still available!

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn speaks with Sarah Calhoun—the producer and founder of the Festival, owner of Red Ants Pants, and the executive director of the Foundation—to talk about 2024 Festival happenings.

For more information, including the 2024 festival line-up, and to purchase tickets, go to the Red Ants Pants Music Festival website here.

Tags
Front Row Center Red Ants Pants Music FestivalRed Ants Pants FoundationSarah Calhoun
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
Load More