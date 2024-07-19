“We’re accompanying the sunset”: 20th annual Symphony Under the Stars celebrates the music of Tina Turner

For this Friday episode of Front Row Center, host Lauren Korn sits down with MTPR Artist-in-Residence and Artistic Director of the Helena Symphony Allan R. Scott to talk about the 20th annual Symphony Under Stars, which will take place on Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. and will celebrate the music of Tina Turner.

From the Symphony Under the Stars website:

Carroll College and the Helena Symphony announce their continued collaboration for the twentieth anniversary Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars: The Music of Tina Turner. The FREE concert on Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. includes a fireworks finale, also sponsored by Intrepid Credit Union. Considered the largest summer event in Montana, the much-anticipated Symphony Under the Stars attracts over 16,000 people from all over the state of Montana and beyond.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring non-perishable or canned goods to hold down blankets, and then donate the canned goods to Helena Food Share. Over the last three years, more than 50,000 lbs. of food was collected and continues to be one of the largest single day food collections for Helena Food Share. There will be several drop boxes to deposit the canned goods during the evening of the concert.

A limited number of numbered and signed art prints, shown below and illustrated by Connie Bergum, will be available for purchase on-site for $30.

For more information about this FREE concert, head to the Helena Symphony website here; or go directly to the Symphony Under the Stars website here.