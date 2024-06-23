Sonic masters Naturally 7 to launch Bitterroot Performing Arts Council’s summer concert season

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn sits down with Larry McCloskey, the Executive Director of the Bitterroot Performing Arts Council (BPAC), to chat about their 2024 summer concert season:



July 13: Naturally 7, the 3rd annual summer concert at the Daly Mansion;

Naturally 7, the 3rd annual summer concert at the Daly Mansion; August 27: The Lil Smokies, the opening night concert at the Ravalli County Fair;

The Lil Smokies, the opening night concert at the Ravalli County Fair; October 5: Black Violin at the Hamilton Performing Arts Center;

Black Violin at the Hamilton Performing Arts Center; October 25: Gaelic Storm at the Hamilton Performing Arts Center;

Gaelic Storm at the Hamilton Performing Arts Center; December 14: Missoula Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert (two showtimes), at the Hamilton Performing Arts Center.

More announcements to come! To learn more about upcoming BPAC performances and to purchase tickets, head to their website here. Or, stop by the BPAC table at the Hamilton Farmers Market!

About Naturally 7:

“A capella group” so vastly underplays what Naturally 7 creates onstage that they had to coin a phrase, “Vocal Play,” to more accurately depict what they do. Naturally 7 is more than a tightly-orchestrated collection of great singers; they transform their voices into actual human instruments, effortlessly producing music of any genre. Their vocal choreography is so perfectly interwoven that they compelled the musical maestro himself, Quincy Jones, to declare that “Naturally 7 is the future of vocal music!”

About The Lil Smokies:

Drawing on the energy of a rock band and the Laurel Canyon songwriting of the ‘70s, The Lil Smokies have reimagined their approach to roots music on their third studio album Tornillo, named for the remote Texas town where the album was recorded. Formed in Missoula, Montana, The Lil Smokies have built a national following through constant touring, performing at Red Rocks, LOCKN’, High Sierra, Telluride, Bourbon & Beyond and more. This BPAC performance is an outdoor event at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds arena, rain or shine.

About Black Violin:

Get ready for an unforgettable evening celebrating the 20th anniversary of Black Violin, the groundbreaking duo that has captivated audiences around the globe; harmoniously merging the sophistication of classical melodies with the rhythmic pulse of hip-hop. Experience the evolution of Black Violin from their humble beginnings to widespread acclaim with a show that promises to leave you feeling inspired, energized, and uplifted. Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste take the stage, along with Nat Stokes on drums, DJ SPS on the turntables, and Liston Gregory on the keys—blending classical strings with hip-hop beats through a performance that defies expectations and redefines genres.

About Gaelic Storm:

Gaelic Storm is a multi-national Celtic music juggernaut that grows stronger with each live performance, and, after two decades and over 2,000 shows, are a true force to be reckoned with. With their latest release, Go Climb a Tree, their music has never sounded more representative of themselves as musicians and as live performers. The band attributes their continued success to their fanatic audience, and it’s a well-diversified crowd for sure. The country-music folks adore the storytelling, the bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition, and the rockers simply relish the passion they play their instruments with.

About the Missoula Symphony Orchestra:

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra has delivered unique, live symphonic music to Western Montana since 1954. Once again, this beloved cultural institution is extending its programming to the Bitterroot Valley for a special holiday concert. Come celebrate the holidays with the Missoula Symphony as they perform a program of classics specially chosen to complement the holiday season. Due to last year’s sell-out, this year BPAC is offering two performances; the repertoire will be the same for both the matinee and evening performances.