James Beard Award-winning, Daytime Emmy-nominated Chef Eduardo Garcia to serve up “perennially expressive menu” at 2024 Old Salt Festival

On this special Monday episode of Front Row Center, host Lauren Korn talks to James Beard Award-winning and Daytime Emmy-nominated Chef Eduardo Garcia, host of the Magnolia Network’s Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia. The cooking show chronicles Eduardo’s journey growing Montana Mex, his food celebration company in his home state of Montana, and brings viewers into Eduardo’s adventures through his relationship to the producers, ingredients, and tools of his craft. Eduardo’s joyous exuberance, adventurous wild foraging, and relatable home-style dishes have made it a must-watch cooking show and educational experience, highlighted by his personal story of losing his left hand and forearm and re-learning to cook, which Lauren asks him about during this conversation.

Eduardo is a guest speaker and chef during the 2024 Old Salt Festival in Helmville, Montana, taking place June 21-23, 2024. Alongside others from Montana Mex, he plans to serve up a “perennially expressive menu” on Friday, June 21, at the Cookfire Stage. During this conversation, Eduardo gives MTPR listeners a taste of what to expect during the festival’s welcome dinner:



Soup de poisson: “fish soup”

“fish soup” Cowboy chips: Montana-grown Russet potatoes fried in animal tallow, seasoned with chives and morel mushroom sea salt

Montana-grown Russet potatoes fried in animal tallow, seasoned with chives and morel mushroom sea salt Awfully good meatballs: Mannix beef, ground and formed with with hearts, kidneys, and livers, served with a Montana Mex huckleberry barbeque sauce

Mannix beef, ground and formed with with hearts, kidneys, and livers, served with a Montana Mex huckleberry barbeque sauce Pollinator ice cream: honey-sweetened, Montana dairy ice cream blend, with bee pollen and wildflowers

To purchase tickets for the 2024 Old Salt Festival, go to the Old Salt Co-op website here.