“The moon is a place”: Dr. Kelly Cline, Lewis & Clark Library to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night

By Lauren Korn
Published October 15, 2023 at 9:50 AM MDT
International Observe the Moon night is taking place October 21, 2023.

Host Lauren Korn speaks with Dr. Kelly Cline, a professor of mathematics and astronomy at Carroll College in Helena. The two discuss International Observe the Moon Night, which is taking place on October 21, 2023: one of many events that the Lewis & Clark Library is facilitating as part of its National Endowment for the Arts “Big Read” program, all orbiting a book, The Bear by Andrew Krivak.

For more information about International Observe the Moon Night, head to NASA’s website here; and to learn more about the Lewis & Clark Library’s NEA “Big Read” program, head to their website here.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
