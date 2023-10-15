“The moon is a place”: Dr. Kelly Cline, Lewis & Clark Library to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night

Host Lauren Korn speaks with Dr. Kelly Cline, a professor of mathematics and astronomy at Carroll College in Helena. The two discuss International Observe the Moon Night, which is taking place on October 21, 2023: one of many events that the Lewis & Clark Library is facilitating as part of its National Endowment for the Arts “Big Read” program, all orbiting a book, The Bear by Andrew Krivak.

For more information about International Observe the Moon Night, head to NASA’s website here; and to learn more about the Lewis & Clark Library’s NEA “Big Read” program, head to their website here.