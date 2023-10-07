‘The Fear Project’ comes to Missoula’s Westside Theater for one weekend only

For this Friday edition of Front Row Center, host Lauren Korn speaks with choreographer Nicole von Arx about The Fear Project, which opens the autumn season of Missoula’s Bare Bait Dance Company at the Westside Theater.

About the show: Presented in collaboration with GLUE and BBD’s 2023-24 Guest Performance Residency, Bare Bait Dance welcomes Nicole von Arx and her company, NVA & Guests. Experience a compelling dance theatre stage work, where dancers embark on a profound exploration of Fear, Conflict, Identity, and Self-Love. Playfulness and darkness intertwine, creating an emotional landscape that spans from sheer happiness to gripping fear. Prepare for a transformative experience as this immersive performance unravels the depths of human emotion.

Purchase tickets to these one-weekend-only performances here!