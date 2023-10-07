© 2023 MTPR
‘The Fear Project’ comes to Missoula’s Westside Theater for one weekend only

By Lauren Korn
Published October 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM MDT
‘The Fear Project,’ which opens the autumn season of Missoula’s Bare Bait Dance Company at the Westside Theater.

For this Friday edition of Front Row Center, host Lauren Korn speaks with choreographer Nicole von Arx about The Fear Project, which opens the autumn season of Missoula’s Bare Bait Dance Company at the Westside Theater.

About the show: Presented in collaboration with GLUE and BBD’s 2023-24 Guest Performance Residency, Bare Bait Dance welcomes Nicole von Arx and her company, NVA & Guests. Experience a compelling dance theatre stage work, where dancers embark on a profound exploration of Fear, Conflict, Identity, and Self-Love. Playfulness and darkness intertwine, creating an emotional landscape that spans from sheer happiness to gripping fear. Prepare for a transformative experience as this immersive performance unravels the depths of human emotion.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
