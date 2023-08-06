© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault on-hand to celebrate David James Duncan’s ‘Sun House’

By Lauren Korn
Published August 6, 2023 at 9:50 AM MDT
Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault will be in Missoula August 11, 2023, to perform alongside novelist David James Duncan for Duncan’s ‘Sun House’ book launch.
Joseph Navas
Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault will be in Missoula August 11, 2023, to perform alongside novelist David James Duncan for Duncan’s ‘Sun House’ book launch.

Front Row Center host Lauren Korn speaks with Jeffrey Foucault about his upcoming appearance at the Wilma Theatre. Montana Public Radio presents an extraordinary evening of story, song, and conversation to celebrate the publication of award-winning author (and Missoula resident) David James Duncan’s new novel ‘Sun House.’

On Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, Lauren, also the host of The Write Question, and Justin Angle, host of A New Angle, will be speaking with David about his new novel, and singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault will be illustrating ‘Sun House’ in music, accompanied by pedal steel player Eric Heywood.

Missoula’s Fact & Fiction Books will be selling pre-signed copies of ‘Sun House’ in the lobby.

Join MTPR for this incredible night of literature and music at 7 p.m. on August 11, 2023, at the Wilma Theatre in Missoula.

Get your tickets at logjampresents.com.

Tags
Front Row Center Jeffrey FoucaultDavid James DuncanLauren KornJustin Angle
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information