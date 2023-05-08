Missoula Community Theatre’s production of Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’ is something special

Chances are, you’ve read or watched some version of Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the story of Matilda Wormwood, an intelligent and precocious young girl—whether you relentlessly dog-eared Dahl’s 1988 novel as a child, wore out the VHS tape of the 1996 adaptation directed by and starring Danny DeVito, or recently streamed the 2022 musical on Netflix. And now, Missoula Community Theatre is bringing the magic of this story to Montana with a production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical running through May 14, 2023. In this episode of Front Row Center, Lauren Korn discusses MCT’s production with cast member Scoob Decker, who plays sinister headmaster Miss Trunchbull.

From MCT’s press release:

The creative team is made up of co-directors Joseph Martinez and Rosie Seitz Ayers; music director, Arielle Nachtigal; and choreographer, Paisley Thornton. Two young actors to share the responsibility of carrying the title role; alternating performances throughout the run are Julianna Heintz (11) and Vaida Hoffman (10), both making their Missoula Community Theatre debut, along with twenty-four other cast members out of the twenty-four total on-stage actors, which include Frances Connery (Miss Honey) and Jarrett Heintz (the Doctor). Jarrett Heintz is the real-life father of one of the Matildas (Julianna), making this a true “family show.”

About the production:

Book by Dennis Kelly; music and lyrics by Tim Minchin; orchestrations and additional music by Chris Nightingale. Rated PG: Parental Guidance Suggested. For more information about content, please call the Box Office at (406) 728-7529. Performance Run Time is approximately 2 hrs. and 30 min. with an Intermission. Please be advised: Strobes and lighting effects, water-based stage fog, and haze are used in this production.

Performances are Thursday, April 27-Sunday, May 14, 2023. Tickets are available at www.MCTinc.org, by calling (406) 728-7529 (PLAY), or at the MCT Box Office between noon and 5PM, Monday-Friday.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is a production of the Missoula Community Theatre and is sponsored by Stockman Bank and PayneWest Insurance.