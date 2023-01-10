Maxim Loskutoff’s evolving and complicated citizenship in the American West

Novelist Maxim Loskutoff won a 2021 Artist Innovation Award, presented by the Montana Arts Council. In its press release, the organization wrote that Loskutoff’s work “is an examination of what it means to be a citizen of the American West.” In this conversation, FRC host Lauren Korn chats with Maxim about his complicated citizenship in the American West and his thoughts about “innovative” writing.

Full award statement from the Montana Arts Council:

Writer Maxim Loskutoff grew up in Missoula, the youngest of five, and was the first in his family to attend college out of high school. A throughline in Loskutoff’s writing is an examination of what it means to be a citizen of the American West. As for the direction he plans to take with his writing, Loskutoff says “My work will continue to develop, explore, and innovate as I attempt to convey the boundless human potential (beyond what we thought possible) when we reconnect with the landscape of our home. The freedom and surrender of reacquainting ourselves with everything else alive.” Loskutoff has an MFA in Creative University from New York University and has participated in writing residencies throughout the country. His novels, essays, and short stories have received national recognition and awards, including a recent High Plains Book Award for his novel Ruthie Fear. He has published works in several national publications including The New York Times, GQ Magazine, and Fiction.

From the panel: “Ten years of consistent and remarkably creative activity recognized by many significant outlets. Impressive residency activity. Clear, direct and compelling language.”

From the panel: “So young with so much promise. I love to see young new writers in Montana and Maxim is a rising star. This literary work absolutely deserves our support!”

Stay tuned: This conversation is an excerpt edited from a longer conversation that will be released as an episode of The Write Question.