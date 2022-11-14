Humanities Institute collaborates across disciplines to spotlight the human experience

Lauren Korn sits down with Gillian Glaes, the Director of the Humanities Institute, housed on the University of Montana campus, about the many events the organization has programmed this year (2022) and a few already planned for next year (2023).

From the Humanities Institute website:

Drawing on a rich tradition of teaching and scholarship in the humanities at the University of Montana, the Humanities Institute fosters provocative thinking, innovative research, and sustained public discussion of the human experience. The Institute’s activities encompass traditional humanities disciplines including history, languages, literature, philosophy, and religious studies, as well as critical studies of the arts and models of inquiry that cross disciplinary boundaries and develop new approaches.

The Humanities Institute supports humanistic work that takes place throughout the University, and welcomes initiatives that bridge traditional humanities fields with the visual and performing arts, with journalism and political science, and with the natural sciences, and that generate public discussion about the importance of the humanities in the contemporary world.

Led by faculty, the Institute is funded primarily by grants and private donations, and is structured to benefit both students and faculty. The Institute provides support for a variety of endeavors at the University, including faculty working groups, lectures and panels, curricular development, grants, and promotional needs. We strive to enrich the humanistic tradition at UM, widen the scope of public engagement with the humanities, and connect with scholarship igniting interest at other institutions and around the world.