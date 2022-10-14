Eighth annual Montana Film Festival returns to the Roxy Theater in 2022

FRC host Lauren Korn sits down with Mike Emmons, the programming coordinator for the Montana Film Festival (MTFF), which is taking place October 13-16, 2022.

From the MTFF website:

This year’s festival hosts the Montana premiere of the epic Butcher’s Crossing (Oct 13 & 15), a Nicolas Cage-starring adaptation of John Williams’s classic novel about a doomed buffalo hunt.

Friend-of-the-festival Lily Gladstone will be in attendance for two films: the elegiac road movie The Unknown Country (Oct 14 & 16) and Quantum Cowboys, a fusion of the western with science fiction, shot using 12 different animation styles.

MTFF has always been committed to showing films representing many different genres, and this year is no exception. Bitterbrush, a non-fiction portrait of two female range riders, will be followed by a Q&A with one of the featured riders, Hollyn Cardani (Oct 15).

Horror film Glorious, starring Ryan Kwanten as a man who encounters a primordial deity in an adjoining bathroom stall, features the disembodied voice of UM alumnus/Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons (Oct 13).

Funny Pages, a coming-of-age story of a teenage cartoonist written and directed by Owen Kline, closes the festival out on Sunday (Oct 16).

A special 35mm screening of Jim Jarmusch’s Stranger Than Paradise is paired with the new short film Stranger Than Rotterdam, which chronicles producer Sara Driver’s attempts to smuggle Stranger Than Paradise into the International Rotterdam Film Festival in 1982 (Oct 15).

The additional 20 short films curated by MTFF run the gamut from experimental animation to heartwarming comedy, with eight countries represented.

