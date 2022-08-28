© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

Equus International Film Festival joins the Natural Horsemanship Revolution Conference in Dillon, Montana

Published August 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM MDT
MTPR-Web-Photo-Equus-iStock.jpg
iStock
/
The Equus International Film Festival is joining forces with the Natural Horsemanship Revolution Conference for four days in September.

Lauren Korn sits down with Janet Rose, the Founder and Director of the Equus International Film Festival, to talk about this year’s festival, the relationship between humans and horses, and education surrounding horsemanship.

From the EIFF: The first all-equine international film festival and conference in the Northern Rockies, EIFF features films, television programs, and alt-media, that celebrate the equine arena. Our mission—education and understanding to enhance the equine/human bond and to improve the welfare of  all equines through excellence in film, television and other media.

For more information about the EIFF, take a look at their 2022 poster image, below, and/or head to their website here.

the-natural-horsemanship-revolution-cover-2022.jpg

Tags

Front Row Center Janet RoseEquus International Film FestivalHorse Haven MontanaMontana Center for Horsemanship
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn