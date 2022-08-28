Equus International Film Festival joins the Natural Horsemanship Revolution Conference in Dillon, Montana

Lauren Korn sits down with Janet Rose, the Founder and Director of the Equus International Film Festival, to talk about this year’s festival, the relationship between humans and horses, and education surrounding horsemanship.

From the EIFF: The first all-equine international film festival and conference in the Northern Rockies, EIFF features films, television programs, and alt-media, that celebrate the equine arena. Our mission—education and understanding to enhance the equine/human bond and to improve the welfare of all equines through excellence in film, television and other media.

For more information about the EIFF, take a look at their 2022 poster image, below, and/or head to their website here.