© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

“Between Artists”: Flathead Valley painter collaborates with writer in Norway for Hockaday Museum exhibit

Published July 31, 2022 at 7:53 AM MDT
FRC_Tabby-Ivy_Between-Artists.jpg
Painting by Tabby Ivy. Ivy collaborated with Damon Falke to create ‘Between Artists: Life in Paintings and Prose,’ an exhibit at the Hockaday Museum of Art.

Lauren Korn chats with painter Tabby Ivy, one half of the collaborative team behind “Between Artists: Life in Paintings and Prose,” an exhibit now viewable at the Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell, Montana. Tabby talks about how she and the writer Damon Falke (based in Norway) approached the mixed media collaboration.

Tabby will be giving an artist talk at the Hockaday on August 4, 2022, at 5:30PM. “Between Artists” will be on display until August 20th.

From the Hockaday website: Tabby Ivy is a tonalist painter working in the Flathead Valley. Damon Falke lives in northern Norway and writes prose and poetry that considers relationships between memory and the present, particularly as they are expressed through objects and landscapes. Tabby and Damon first connected on social media shortly before the pandemic and soon discovered “a common voice that spoke to us through our work.” In this collaborative exhibit, Ivy and Falke uniquely express stories and emotions through both visual arts and the written word transcending distance, culture and time.

For more information, head to: the Hockaday Museum of Art website here; Tabby Ivy's website here; Damon Falke's website here; and/or the “Between Artists” website here.

Tags

Front Row Center Tabby IvyDamon FalkeHockaday Museum of Art
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn