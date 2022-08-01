“Between Artists”: Flathead Valley painter collaborates with writer in Norway for Hockaday Museum exhibit

Lauren Korn chats with painter Tabby Ivy, one half of the collaborative team behind “Between Artists: Life in Paintings and Prose,” an exhibit now viewable at the Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell, Montana. Tabby talks about how she and the writer Damon Falke (based in Norway) approached the mixed media collaboration.

Tabby will be giving an artist talk at the Hockaday on August 4, 2022, at 5:30PM. “Between Artists” will be on display until August 20th.

From the Hockaday website: Tabby Ivy is a tonalist painter working in the Flathead Valley. Damon Falke lives in northern Norway and writes prose and poetry that considers relationships between memory and the present, particularly as they are expressed through objects and landscapes. Tabby and Damon first connected on social media shortly before the pandemic and soon discovered “a common voice that spoke to us through our work.” In this collaborative exhibit, Ivy and Falke uniquely express stories and emotions through both visual arts and the written word transcending distance, culture and time.

For more information, head to: the Hockaday Museum of Art website here; Tabby Ivy's website here; Damon Falke's website here; and/or the “Between Artists” website here.