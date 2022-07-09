Eco-Shakespeare symposium on MSU campus tackles climate change with numerous performances

Between July 18-20, 2022, the research team behind ‘Cymbeline in the Anthropocene’ and its worldwide representatives will meet in-person and virtually in Bozeman, Montana (at the Black Box Theater, MSU campus), for a hybrid symposium showcasing the work of seven eco-theatrical productions of Shakespeare’s ‘Cymbeline.’

The ‘Cymbeline in the Anthropocene’ project is an intercontinental network of site-specific productions of Shakespeare’s tragi-comic romance, ‘Cymbeline.’ Each production will seek to uncover past and present ecological values in the play’s vibrant range of stories, emotions, and terrains, and to adapt them creatively to local environmental conditions in the hope of opening audiences’ imaginations to new biocentric and biospheric horizons.

Lauren Korn sat down with the project leader, Randall Martin, to talk about the project behind the symposium and what audiences can expect to see mid-July.