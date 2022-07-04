© 2022 MTPR
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

Zootown Arts Community Center spotlights printmaking with month-long Last Best Print Fest

Published July 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM MDT
FRC_Last-Best_ZACC_Laasko.jpg
This year’s Last Best Print Fest featured artist is Jace Laakso.

Since 2014, the Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC)’s Last Best Print Fest has been an annual celebration of printmaking. Lauren Korn sat down to talk with Mikyla Veis about the month-long event’s portfolio exchange, art opening and auction, this year’s featured printmaker (this year, it’s Missoula’s own Jace Laakso), and more!

2022 Highlights:

Prints from portfolios submitted by over fifty printmakers
Theme: ‘Shadows’
Featured artist: Jace Laakso

All month long: LBPF Bingo

July 8, 5-8 PM: Gallery opening

July 8, 2-8 PM: Free printmaking demos (taking place every hour)

July 9 and 10: Pull-A-Print at Noteworthy Paper & Press

July 23: Take a tour of the print shop at Western Sensibility

July 30, 10AM-3PM: Closing event

For more information about the ZACC, about Last Best Print Fest, and about site-specific details, head to the ZACC’s website.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
