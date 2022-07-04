Zootown Arts Community Center spotlights printmaking with month-long Last Best Print Fest
Since 2014, the Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC)’s Last Best Print Fest has been an annual celebration of printmaking. Lauren Korn sat down to talk with Mikyla Veis about the month-long event’s portfolio exchange, art opening and auction, this year’s featured printmaker (this year, it’s Missoula’s own Jace Laakso), and more!
2022 Highlights:
Prints from portfolios submitted by over fifty printmakers
Theme: ‘Shadows’
Featured artist: Jace Laakso
All month long: LBPF Bingo
July 8, 5-8 PM: Gallery opening
July 8, 2-8 PM: Free printmaking demos (taking place every hour)
July 9 and 10: Pull-A-Print at Noteworthy Paper & Press
July 23: Take a tour of the print shop at Western Sensibility
July 30, 10AM-3PM: Closing event
For more information about the ZACC, about Last Best Print Fest, and about site-specific details, head to the ZACC’s website.