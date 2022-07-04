Zootown Arts Community Center spotlights printmaking with month-long Last Best Print Fest

Since 2014, the Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC)’s Last Best Print Fest has been an annual celebration of printmaking. Lauren Korn sat down to talk with Mikyla Veis about the month-long event’s portfolio exchange, art opening and auction, this year’s featured printmaker (this year, it’s Missoula’s own Jace Laakso), and more!

2022 Highlights:

Prints from portfolios submitted by over fifty printmakers

Theme: ‘Shadows’

Featured artist: Jace Laakso

All month long: LBPF Bingo

July 8, 5-8 PM: Gallery opening

July 8, 2-8 PM: Free printmaking demos (taking place every hour)

July 9 and 10: Pull-A-Print at Noteworthy Paper & Press

July 23: Take a tour of the print shop at Western Sensibility

July 30, 10AM-3PM: Closing event

For more information about the ZACC, about Last Best Print Fest, and about site-specific details, head to the ZACC’s website.