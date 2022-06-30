Virginia City Players adapt, produce ‘The Canterville Ghost’

For this episode of Front Row Center, Lauren Korn speaks with Bill Koch, the owner and director of the Virginia City Opera House, which is the home of the Virginia City Players. From June 24th through July 21st, 2022, the Players are putting on a number of performances of The Canterville Ghost, an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s short story (the adaptation was written by Errol Koch).

For more information about this and other productions, go to the Opera House’s website.