Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

Virginia City Players adapt, produce ‘The Canterville Ghost’

Published June 30, 2022 at 12:49 PM MDT
‘The Canterville Ghost’ (by Oscar Wilde and adapted for the stage by Errol Koch) will be performed through June and July 2022 by the Virginia City Players.

For this episode of Front Row Center, Lauren Korn speaks with Bill Koch, the owner and director of the Virginia City Opera House, which is the home of the Virginia City Players. From June 24th through July 21st, 2022, the Players are putting on a number of performances of The Canterville Ghost, an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s short story (the adaptation was written by Errol Koch).

For more information about this and other productions, go to the Opera House’s website.

Front Row Center Virginia City PlayersVirginia City Opera HouseBill Koch
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
