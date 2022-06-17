Montana Folk Festival is back in 2022 with new and familiar performers, events

The Montana Folk Festival is back in-person this year. Lauren Korn sits down with George Everett, Executive Director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, to talk about anticipated performances and events.

The Montana Folk Festival is one of the Northwest’s Largest FREE outdoor music festival—one that features performances and demonstrations by over 200 of the nation’s finest musicians, dancers, and craftspeople. It showcases multiple performances by more than twenty artists/groups on six stages including a dance pavilion dedicated to participatory dancing, a family stage with performances appealing to children of all ages, and a Montana folklife stage. In addition to the performance stages, there are several themed festival areas: the Montana Folklife Area, two Festival Marketplaces, and the Festival Food Courts.

The festival site is situated in the heart of the nation’s largest National Historic Landmark District. Open-air and tented sites will provide a variety of performance venues ranging from intimate stages to amphitheater-sized venues. The Original Stage, which offers a panoramic view of Butte’s historic high rise buildings and the surrounding mountains, is located on the site of the historic Original Mineyard, with its dramatic headframe that is a remnant of Butte’s early days as an underground copper mining center.

Head to the festival’s website for more information!