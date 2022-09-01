I&I — Building Social Muscle

This week is the August edition of Incentives & Instincts, a recurring series in which Justin speaks with economist and friend, Bryce Ward, about some of the broader challenges facing our society.

In this episode, Justin and Bryce are joined by Bryce’s wife, Maggie, who works in conflict resolution. The trio talk about how much less time people are spending with their friends and the atrophy of our social muscles. In light of the coronavirus pandemic and new collaborative environments, Bryce and Maggie talk about how social media can lead us to creating assumptions about people and building the wrong type of social muscles. Justin, Bryce and Maggie end the episode by giving their recommendations on allocating time more effectively.

