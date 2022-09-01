© 2022 MTPR
I&I — Building Social Muscle

Published September 1, 2022 at 4:41 AM MDT

This week is the August edition of Incentives & Instincts, a recurring series in which Justin speaks with economist and friend, Bryce Ward, about some of the broader challenges facing our society.

In this episode, Justin and Bryce are joined by Bryce’s wife, Maggie, who works in conflict resolution. The trio talk about how much less time people are spending with their friends and the atrophy of our social muscles. In light of the coronavirus pandemic and new collaborative environments, Bryce and Maggie talk about how social media can lead us to creating assumptions about people and building the wrong type of social muscles. Justin, Bryce and Maggie end the episode by giving their recommendations on allocating time more effectively.

Transcript here

Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
