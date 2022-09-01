DEER Camp with DeAnna Bublitz

This week Justin is joined by DeAnna Bublitz, founder of DEER Camp. DEER Camp is trying to build a more diverse community of hunters by attracting underrepresented groups to the activity. DeAnna grew up in Minnesota and studied infectious diseases, a path that ultimately led her to labs with professors at the University of Montana.

In this episode, we learn about DeAnna’s journey to hunting and the experiences she’s had as a solo woman hunter. DeAnna talks about how it feels to hunt with different types of people and the way her level of involvement changes depending on who she’s with. She brings up the various barriers to entry, including cost and connections, and offers advice for first-time hunters, including befriending the local area biologist.

Learn more about DEER Camp on Instagram or through its website.

www.instagram.com/deercamp_mt/?hl=en

www.deercampmt.org/

