A New Angle

Craig Cowie’s Supreme Court Analysis

Published September 1, 2022 at 4:30 AM MDT

This week’s guest is Craig Cowie, Professor at the University of Montana’s Blewitt School of Law. Craig helps guide us through three of the most significant decisions in this recently concluded term of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The first case is Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v Wade in June. Craig explains the five possible ways this could change abortion access in Montana.

The next case is Oklahoma v Castro-Huerta, and Craig dives into the flip in reasoning stemming from a 200-year history of Indian Law.

Lastly, we hear about West Virginia v EPA and Craig’s thoughts on the place of historical analysis in Supreme Court decisions.

Transcript here

A New Angle Craig Cowie
Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
