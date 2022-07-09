© 2022 MTPR
A New Angle

Comic Relief with Sarah Aswell

Published July 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM MDT

This week’s guest is Sarah Aswell. Sarah is a writer of many stripes and a standup comedian. She is a Senior Editor at Scary Mommy and has published her writing in prominent outlets like The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, Forbes, MAD Magazine and many others. She lives in Missoula and performs around the country.

In this conversation we learn about Sarah’s journey from biology to comedy, the open mic night that rekindled her creativity, comedy’s #1 rule and the importance of encouraging underrepresented voices in comedy.

Follow Sarah on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/seaswell/?hl=en

Check out the Revival Comedy group on Facebook and join them on the first Tuesday of every month at the Roxy in Missoula at 6:30 p.m. https://www.theroxytheater.org/show/revival-comedy-open-mic/

Transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1gllBI7B4aOSBzn2OPeBlfli9kqMgu7SLsymz0P9MaGQ/edit

A New Angle Sarah Aswell
Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
See stories by Justin Angle