International trade in Montana

This week’s guests are panelists from The Faces of Trade panel discussion held at the Montana World Trade Center’s Investment Day Conference. The panel included Heather McDowell, VP of Legal, Environmental and Government Affairs for Sibayne-Stillwater, the South-African owned operator of the Stillwater and East Boulder Mines; Patrick Flanagan, Chief Commercial Officer at Administrate, a software firm based in Scotland; Cassidy Marn, Executive Vice President of the Montana Wheat & Barley Committee; and Michelle Huie, the founder and CEO of Vim&Vigr.

In this discussion we hear about the global forces that affect production worldwide, hear from panelists on the challenges within their industries and learn what excites panelists looking toward the future.

Transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AjcrwW4nCY9ShOhPF1HaV0d-Gb-Bqh6ZkAUKHvJlPP8/edit