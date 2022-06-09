Dakota Jones & Nate Bender train climate activists

This week’s guests are Dakota Jones and Nate Bender. Dakota is the founder and Executive Director of Footprints Running Camp and Nate is Footprints’ Marketing Director. These two accomplished mountain athletes are working to empower the activist spirit in folks who enjoy spending time in wild places. Footprints not only takes campers on amazing adventures, but connects them with resources and skills to bring their passion for climate action to life.

In this conversation we hear about Dakota and Nate’s strategy of using the trail running community to inspire collective action on climate change, get a glimpse into one camper’s Footprints project and look at how Footprints’ model could be used as an incubator for other outdoor activities responding to climate change.

Transcript here:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/170v9TWmnYUcTCudEtTVEPOLbz9ieACJ8e3_y7JJ0ylg/edit