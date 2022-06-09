© 2022 MTPR
Dakota Jones & Nate Bender train climate activists

Published June 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM MDT

This week’s guests are Dakota Jones and Nate Bender. Dakota is the founder and Executive Director of Footprints Running Camp and Nate is Footprints’ Marketing Director. These two accomplished mountain athletes are working to empower the activist spirit in folks who enjoy spending time in wild places. Footprints not only takes campers on amazing adventures, but connects them with resources and skills to bring their passion for climate action to life.

In this conversation we hear about Dakota and Nate’s strategy of using the trail running community to inspire collective action on climate change, get a glimpse into one camper’s Footprints project and look at how Footprints’ model could be used as an incubator for other outdoor activities responding to climate change.

Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
