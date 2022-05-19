© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A New Angle logo
A New Angle

Fundid's Stef Sample supports small businesses

Published May 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM MDT

This week’s guest is Stef Sample, serial entrepreneur and founder of Fundid, an exciting new venture dedicated to getting capital to the nearly 96% of American businesses generating less than $1 million per year. Most of those small businesses are women-owned.

In this conversation, we cover how Stef’s Montana roots has served her well in business, the structural barriers to loans for small businesses Fundid aims to address, and how financial technology groups are changing revenue outcomes for small businesses across the country.

Tags

A New Angle Stef SampleFundid
Stay Connected
Justin Angle
Host of A New Angle and Fireline podcasts, Justin is a teacher, scholar, story-teller, athlete, husband and father. He’s executed $100 million bond trades, run 100 mile races, published in outlets like The Washington Post, and failed repeatedly to get his two daughters to bed without a battle.
See stories by Justin Angle