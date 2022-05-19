Fundid's Stef Sample supports small businesses

This week’s guest is Stef Sample, serial entrepreneur and founder of Fundid, an exciting new venture dedicated to getting capital to the nearly 96% of American businesses generating less than $1 million per year. Most of those small businesses are women-owned.

In this conversation, we cover how Stef’s Montana roots has served her well in business, the structural barriers to loans for small businesses Fundid aims to address, and how financial technology groups are changing revenue outcomes for small businesses across the country.

