From Afghanistan to Montana

Today we bring you a story of a man trying to escape from Afghanistan and the amazing people here in Montana trying to help. This is a live situation and this man and his family currently face grave risk. As a result, we don’t reveal his identity and I spoke with him on an encrypted channel from an undisclosed location. Following our conversation, I speak with Lisa Davey, a colleague of our friend who brought his story to us, Marcia Seymore, who has agreed to open up her home to this man and his family when and if they make it to Missoula, and Mary Poole, executive director of Soft Landing Missoula, an organization that welcomes and supports refugees.

