Live from the Ravalli County Museum: Chris Whitaker has learned to paint with ‘All the Colors of the Dark’ (Part One)

This week on The Write Question, the first of a two-part conversation with novelist Chris Whitaker, author of All the Colors of the Dark (Crown Publishing Group), now available in paperback.

Note: This conversation has been edited for time and was recorded live at the Ravalli County Museum in Hamilton, Montana, in partnership with Chapter One Bookstore.

About the book:

1975 is a time of change in America. The Vietnam War is ending. Muhammad Ali is fighting Joe Frazier. And in the small town of Monta Clare, Missouri, girls are disappearing. When the daughter of a wealthy family is targeted, the most unlikely hero emerges—Patch, a local boy, who saves the girl, and, in doing so, leaves heartache in his wake. Patch and those who love him soon discover that the line between triumph and tragedy has never been finer. And that their search for answers will lead them to truths that could mean losing one another.

A missing person mystery, a serial killer thriller, a love story, a unique twist on each, Chris Whitaker has written a novel about what lurks in the shadows of obsession and the blinding light of hope.

About Chris:

Chris Whitaker is the award-winning author of Tall Oaks, All the Wicked Girls, and the New York Times bestsellers All the Colors of the Dark and We Begin at the End. Chris lives in the UK.

Chris Whitaker recommends:

The Lost Child by John Hart (Minotaur Books)

Lauren Korn recommends:

All the Colors of the Dark (Crown Publishing Group) and We Begin at the End (Henry Holt & Co.) by Chris Whitaker

God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books)

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (HarperCollins)

The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt (Back Bay Books)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close by Joanathan Safran Foer (Mariner Books)

—

