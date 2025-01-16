‘In Old Sky’: New Mexico Poet Laureate Lauren Camp is making a case for darkness

This week on The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with poet Lauren Camp, author of In Old Sky: Poems Inspired by the Grand Canyon, a collection born of Lauren's residency as the fourth Astronomer in Residence at Grand Canyon National Park and is the first poetry book published by Grand Canyon Conservancy. Lauren spent an immersive month exploring the natural darknesses of the Grand Canyon, and the collection includes vivid color photos capturing the area’s landscapes, terrestrial (the canyon) and beyond (the sky, the stars).

About Lauren:

New Mexico Poet Laureate Lauren Camp is the author of eight poetry collections, most recently In Old Sky (Grand Canyon Conservancy), which grew out of her experience as Astronomer-in-Residence at Grand Canyon National Park. She is the founder of the New Mexico Epic Poem Project.

Camp was awarded fellowships from the Academy of American Poets and Black Earth Institute. Other honors include a Dorset Prize and finalist citations for the Arab American Book Award, Housatonic Book Award, Big Other Book Award and Adrienne Rich Award for Poetry. She was artist-in-residence at Lowell Observatory, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Hedgebrook, Denver Botanic Gardens, Storyknife and The Taft-Nicholson Center for Environmental Humanities, and a visiting writer at the Mayo Clinic. Her poems and essays have appeared in many journals and anthologies, including Kenyon Review, Prairie Schooner, Orion, Missouri Review, and Poem-a-Day. Her work has been translated into Turkish, Mandarin, Serbian, Arabic, French and Spanish.

She has pivoted from a successful career as a visual artist (1996-2008). Her portrait series, “The Fabric of Jazz,” traveled to museums in ten cities. More artwork can be found in cultural centers, hospitals, museums, U.S. embassies and other organizations around the world. For 15 years, she was a producer and host for Santa Fe Public Radio.

This conversation has been edited for time.

Mentioned in this episode:

Astronomer in Residence program, Grand Canyon Conservancy

Arts in the Parks, National Parks Service Artists-in-Residence programs

International Dark Sky Spaces

Lauren Camp recommends:

The End of Night: Searching for Natural Darkness in an Age of Artificial Light by Paul Bogard (Back Bay Books; Little, Brown & Company)

The Book of Questions: Book of Yukel, and Return to the Book by Edmond Jabès and translated by Rosmarie Waldrop (Wesleyan University Press)

Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press)

Winter Stars by Larry Levis (University of Pittsburgh Press)

Sharing the Skies: Navajo Astronomy by David Begay and Nancy C. Maryboy (Grand Canyon Conservancy)

100 Poems to Break Your Heart by Edward Hirsch (Ecco)

Lauren Korn recommends:

In Old Sky: Poems Inspired by the Grand Canyon (Grand Canyon Conservancy), Took House (Tupelo Press), and An Eye in Each Square (River River Press) by Lauren Camp

The End of Night: Searching for Natural Darkness in an Age of Artificial Light by Paul Bogard (Back Bay Books; Little, Brown & Company)

Space Struck by Paige Lewis (Sarabande Books)

Life on Mars by Tracy K. Smith (Graywolf Press)

Bright Dead Things by Ada Limón (Milkweed Editions)

Night Sky with Exit Wounds by Ocean Vuong (Copper Canyon Press)

The Universe in Verse: 15 Portals to Wonder through Science & Poetry edited by Maria Popova and illustrated by Ofra Amit (Storey Publishing)

Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press)

This Ordinary Stardust: A Scientist’s Path from Grief to Wonder (Grand Central Publishing, Hachette Book Group)

