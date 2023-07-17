Encore: ‘Less’ may be ‘Lost,’ but Andrew Sean Greer knows exactly who he is

This week on The Write Question, Lauren returns to her conversation with Andrew Sean Greer, or “Andy,” for this encore broadcast. The two chat about the follow-up to his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Less.

In the sequel, Less Is Lost, readers return to the life of Arthur Less, a moderately successful writer in a comfortable and loving relationship with (SPOILER ALERT) Freddy Pelu, Arthur’s lover in the first book and his partner now in the second. Things are going well, until the death of a former lover forces Arthur into an unforeseen financial crisis. Yet again, readers find Arthur on the run: not abroad this time, but headed cross-country in a series of delightfully funny and uncomfortable literary appearances. Less Is Lost, like its predecessor, is a meditation on aging and identity—especially about gay men aging, about an inherited history of trauma and tragedy—and this novel is also a zig-zagging story of America. It can’t be stressed enough: both books are incredibly funny.

About Andy:

Andrew Sean Greer is the author of seven works of fiction, including the bestsellers The Confessions of Max Tivoli and Less. Greer has taught at a number of universities, including Stanford and the Iowa Writers Workshop, been a TODAY show pick, a New York Public Library Cullman Center Fellow, a judge for the National Book Award, and a winner of the California Book Award and the New York Public Library Young Lions Award. He is the recipient of a NEA grant, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. He lives in San Francisco and Milan.

Andrew Sean Greer recommends:

Travels with My Aunt by Graham Greene (Penguin Group)

Maybe by Lillian Hellman (Little, Brown and Company)

Booth by Karen Joy Fowler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

Faraway by André Dhôtel (Simon & Schuster)

Kate DiCamillo’s children’s books

Lauren Korn recommends:

Less, Less Is Lost (Little, Brown and Company), and The Story of a Marriage (Picador USA) by Andrew Sean Greer

A Single Man by Christopher Isherwood (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Hole in the Sky by William Kittredge (Vintage Books)

The Narrow Door and Later by Paul Lisicky (Graywolf Press)

Thin Places by Jordan Kisner (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Cassandra at the Wedding by Dorothy Baker (NYRB Classics)

