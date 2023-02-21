What do women want? Co-editors Margot Kahn and Kelly McMasters collect women’s desires in new anthology

This week on The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with Margot Kahn and Kelly McMasters, the co-editors of Wanting: Women Writing About Desire. Wanting is an anthology of essays that explores desire, its ever-changing shape and from multiple lenses of womanhood. Readers of Wanting will see their own wants in these pages, and they’ll be immersed in the haunted nature of desire and the lack, the something or someone missing, that precipitates such a dynamic feeling. What do women want? Women want food, sex, time, autonomy. Women want everything, and in Wanting, women lay themselves bare to their desires—and to us, their readers.

About the Editors:

Margot Kahn is the author of Horses That Buck, the biography of world-champion rodeo cowboy “Cody” Bill Smith, and a collection of poems, A Quiet Day with the West on Fire.

Kelly McMasters is the author of the forthcoming The Leaving Season: A Memoir and Welcome to Shirley: A Memoir from an Atomic Town, the basis for the documentary film The Atomic States of America.

Both Kelly and Margot Kahn co-editors of This Is the Place: Women Writing About Home.

