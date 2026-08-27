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Picture of the week

What does your corner of Montana look like?

Picture of the Week

August 27, 2026 - Thank you to Kylie Campbell for this week's picture of the week, a photo of the iconic fire tower overlooking Last Chance Gulch in Helena!

A fire lookout tower stands on the horizon in front of a setting sun and clouds of orange and blue.
1 of 1  — POTW-08-27-26.jpg
The iconic Fire Tower overlooking Last Chance Gulch in Helena, MT.
Kylie Campbell

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