Picture of the week
What does your corner of Montana look like?
Picture of the Week
August 27, 2026 - Thank you to Kylie Campbell for this week's picture of the week, a photo of the iconic fire tower overlooking Last Chance Gulch in Helena!
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The iconic Fire Tower overlooking Last Chance Gulch in Helena, MT.
Kylie Campbell
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