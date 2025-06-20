Celebrate the Montana Folk Festival with these upcoming specials

Montana Public Radio returns to Butte for another year of celebrating traditional music, culture, and community at the Montana Folk Festival. Join us for special programming before, during, and after the festival weekend as we highlight performances past and present.

Preview Broadcast

Montana Folk Festival Preview Show

Produced by John Floridis Air Date: Tuesday, July 8 at 3:00 p.m. Encore: Friday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m.

An hour-long preview of the 2025 festival featuring music, artist highlights, and insider insights.



Festival Weekend Broadcast Schedule

Friday, July 11

8:00–11:00 p.m.

A three-hour showcase of music recorded at the Original Stage on July 13, 2024.

Saturday, July 12

2:00–4:00 p.m. Archival recordings from past Montana Folk Festivals at the Original Stage

6:00–7:00 p.m. More highlights from the MTPR archives



Sunday, July 13

2:00–4:00 p.m. Jazz sets and specialty performances recorded live at previous festivals

6:00–9:00 p.m. Friday night concert from the 2025 festival, recorded and produced by MTPR Featuring: Michael Cleveland and FlameKeeper Solas Shemekia Copeland



Stop by and say hi!

MTPR staff will be on location throughout the weekend presenting, stage announcing, and connecting with listeners and festival-goers. Stop by and say hello!

Since the early years of the National Folk Festival, Montana Public Radio has proudly supported this event through live broadcasts, recordings, and community participation. We’re honored to continue sharing the Montana Folk Festival with listeners across the state and beyond.

For more information about the festival, visit montanafolkfestival.com