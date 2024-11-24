Monday Music Special: Music critics Ann Powers and Alison Fensterstock join Lauren Korn in a conversation about ‘How Women Made Music’

Tune in to Montana Public Radio’s Monday Music Special on November 25, 2024, at 9 p.m., to hear Lauren Korn, Ann Powers, and Alison Fensterstock in conversation—and a handful of the many, many female musicians collected in How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music (HarperCollins), a multi-genre, multi-disciplinary anthology based on NPR’s Turning the Tables series.

About Ann:

Ann Powers has been a music critic for more than thirty years, working for NPR, the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, and other publications. In the decade she has worked with NPR, she has written extensively on music and culture and appeared regularly on the All Songs Considered podcast and on news shows including All Things Considered and Morning Edition. Her books include Traveling: On the Path of Joni Mitchell; a memoir, Weird Like Us: My Bohemian America; Good Booty: Love and Sex, Black and White, Body and Soul in American Music; and Piece by Piece with Tori Amos. She lives in Nashville.

About Alison:

Alison Fensterstock is a New Orleans-based writer and editor. A contributor to NPR Music since 2016, she’s written and edited for Turning the Tables and appeared on NPR programs including All Things Considered, World Café, and Word of Mouth; her writing about popular music and culture has appeared in Rolling Stone, the NewYork Times, the Oxford American, and MOJO, among others.