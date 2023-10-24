Public Radio Music Day dance party!

Oct. 25 is Public Radio Music Day and we're throwing an on-air dance party. Wednesday's show is produced by our own Bryan Ramirez with songs chosen by our talented music hosts.

Every week, more than 25 million American listeners tune in to their local radio stations to discover, learn, and enjoy music selections that are in many cases only available through public radio. Noncommercial music stations are an essential force to contributing to music education, the performing arts, inspiring new artists, and enriching our communities.

Tune in on your radio, or online during Freeforms at 11 a.m.