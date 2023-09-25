© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Relive the sounds of 1973 all week on Montana Public Radio

Montana Public Radio
Published September 25, 2023 at 8:54 AM MDT

We're celebrating the music on 1973 all week on MTPR.

"Do you want to Dance"? Then “Let's Get It On” and “Rock the Boat” while we listen to The Music of 1973! Keep it "Peaceful" with the Folk Show or "Stir it up" on Freeforms. We'll have you "Dancing in the Moonlight" on a "Rocky Mountain High". From "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” to "Superstition", we promise to make it "Superfly". By the end of the week you'll be begging us to "Do it Again."

We want to hear your songs for a listener request show on September 30 at 6 p.m. Call 406-243-4366 by Thursday to make your request.

Check out our 1973 Week listener-created playlist. What song from '73 do you love? Let us know and we'll add it to the list.

Music
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information