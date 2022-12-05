Celebrate the sounds of 1972, this week on MTPR
Let's Stay Together all week for a Journey Through the Past while we Listen to The Music of 1972! Keep it Mellow with the Folk Show or crank up the volume on Freeforms. From Puppy Love to Burnin' Love, it's a musical Cornucopia of songs from '72.
Don't let The Bare Trees and Three Dog Nights get you down. Take it Easy next to your radio with the listener request show Saturday at 6 p.m., and these specials all week.
Tell us your favorite songs from 1972, or call 406-243-4366 by Thursday to make your request.
Monday:
11:00 a.m. - Freeforms with Bryan Ramirez
8:00 p.m. - 1972 and the great American songbook with Alan Secher.
11:00 p.m. – Into the Groove with Joan Richarde
Tuesday:
11:00 a.m. –Freeforms with Michael Marsolek
2:00 p.m. – The Folk Show with Olivia Sears
3:00 p.m. – If That Ain’t Country
8:00 p.m. – Get to That with Rigel Bankshot
Wednesday:
11:00 a.m. –British Bands from 1972 with Howard Kingston
8:00 p.m. – What I Like About Jazz with John Arvish
10:00 p.m. – 1972 in Blues with Kirk Vriesman
Thursday:
11:00 a.m. – Freeforms with Suzanne Grist
2:00 p.m. – Jazz Sessions with Terry Conrad
9:00 p.m. – Jonkennu Express with Tom Berich
10:00 p.m. – Night Flight
Friday:
11:00 a.m. –The Vinyl Frontier with Mike Steinberg
8:00 p.m. – Pazz and Jop with Fred Rice
10:00 p.m. – Muses Jukebox with John Floridis
Saturday:
6:00 p.m. – MTPR listener favorites from 1972
Sunday:
2:00 p.m. –Dimensions in Jazz with Tom Engelmann
4:00 p.m. –Wayback machine goes to 1972