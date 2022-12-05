Celebrate the sounds of 1972, this week on MTPR

Let's Stay Together all week for a Journey Through the Past while we Listen to The Music of 1972! Keep it Mellow with the Folk Show or crank up the volume on Freeforms. From Puppy Love to Burnin' Love, it's a musical Cornucopia of songs from '72.

Don't let The Bare Trees and Three Dog Nights get you down. Take it Easy next to your radio with the listener request show Saturday at 6 p.m., and these specials all week.

Tell us your favorite songs from 1972, or call 406-243-4366 by Thursday to make your request.

American Pie.

Monday:

11:00 a.m. - Freeforms with Bryan Ramirez

8:00 p.m. - 1972 and the great American songbook with Alan Secher.

11:00 p.m. – Into the Groove with Joan Richarde



Tuesday:

11:00 a.m. –Freeforms with Michael Marsolek

2:00 p.m. – The Folk Show with Olivia Sears

3:00 p.m. – If That Ain’t Country

8:00 p.m. – Get to That with Rigel Bankshot

Wednesday:

11:00 a.m. –British Bands from 1972 with Howard Kingston

8:00 p.m. – What I Like About Jazz with John Arvish

10:00 p.m. – 1972 in Blues with Kirk Vriesman

Thursday:

11:00 a.m. – Freeforms with Suzanne Grist

2:00 p.m. – Jazz Sessions with Terry Conrad

9:00 p.m. – Jonkennu Express with Tom Berich

10:00 p.m. – Night Flight

Friday:

11:00 a.m. –The Vinyl Frontier with Mike Steinberg

8:00 p.m. – Pazz and Jop with Fred Rice

10:00 p.m. – Muses Jukebox with John Floridis

Saturday:

6:00 p.m. – MTPR listener favorites from 1972

Sunday:

2:00 p.m. –Dimensions in Jazz with Tom Engelmann

4:00 p.m. –Wayback machine goes to 1972

