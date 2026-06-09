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Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Appeals court rejects challenge to Trump energy policies

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published June 9, 2026 at 8:13 AM MDT
A pile of coal.
Flickr user oatsy40 (CC-BY-2)

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied hearing a lawsuit from young climate activists regarding several Trump administration policies.

The federal court rejected the 22 young people’s suit challenging a slew of executive orders signed by President Trump in early 2025. The orders declared a national energy emergency and promoted increasing development of coal and other fossil fuels. The plaintiffs argued these policies would continue to worsen planet-warming emissions and the harms of climate change.

Missoula federal district court Judge Dana Christensen dismissed the case after its hearing last fall. In his decision he wrote that he agreed the young people were being negatively impacted by climate change, but that the court could not review every action taken by the Trump administration.

The Court of Appeals agreed, saying the court did not have the power to grant the relief the plaintiffs were asking for.
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Montana News Climate ChangeDonald TrumpEnvironmentDana Christensen
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environment and Climate Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
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