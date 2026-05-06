Briefs: Missing hiker in Glacier; District court appointment; Ted Turner dies; 

The search continues in Glacier National Park for a Florida man who’s been missing since Sunday. Gov. Greg Gianforte Tuesday announced he’s appointing attorney Rebecca Swandal to serve as a state district court judge. CNN Founder and long-time Montana landowner Ted Turner has died at age 87. To celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S., Gov. Greg Gianforte is encouraging Montanans to engage in civic activities.

Search continues for missing hiker in Glacier National Park

Edward O'Brien

The search continues in Glacier National Park for a Florida man who’s been missing since Sunday evening.

Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Pollio of Fort Lauderdale planned to hike to the Mt. Brown Fire Lookout on the park’s west side. Pollio’s last known message was sent Sunday night. The park was notified of his disappearance Monday afternoon.

Pollio is described as a nearly 6-foot-tall white man with short brown hair and brown eyes, weighing about 180 pounds. He may be wearing jeans, boots, a black backpack and a blue or grey jacket.

Gianforte appoints Rebecca Swandal as district court judge

Shaylee Ragar

Gov. Greg Gianforte Tuesday announced he’s appointing attorney Rebecca Swandal to serve as a state district court judge. Swandal will serve on the Sixth Judicial District, which covers Park and Sweetgrass counties.

Swandal is a University of Montana law graduate and works at a firm in Livingston established by her grandmother. She’ll replace Judge Brenda Gilbert, who is retiring on June 1.

Ted Turner dies at 87

Victoria Traxler

CNN Founder and long-time Montana landowner Ted Turner has died at age 87. According to the Associated Press, Turner passed away Wednesday after struggling with Lewy body dementia for years.

The media mogul became known for a slew of TV firsts like introducing the 24-hour news cycle.

He was also among the largest landowners in the country and in Montana.

Turner owned the more than 10,000-acre Flying D Ranch located in southwestern Montana. He advocated for reviving the West’s bison herds, and also started a restaurant chain serving bison burgers, Ted’s Montana Grill.

Gianforte urges citizen engagement to celebrate the 250 birthday of the U.S.

Shaylee Ragar

To celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday, Gov. Greg Gianforte is encouraging Montanans to learn about history, engage in civics and volunteer in their communities.

A state commission is planning events throughout the year to commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. That kicks off with a reception at the state’s new history museum – the Montana Heritage Center – in June.

Gianforte is also asking people to take action and celebrate the milestone on their own. The initiative is called “Two Lights Montana,” referencing the lantern signal that sent Paul Revere on a midnight ride to warn of incoming British troops.

“Paul Revere didn’t just stumble into the revolution. He was an active member of his community who understood the stakes.”

Gianforte encourages Montanans to vote in upcoming elections, to visit historic landmarks and participate in a statewide day of volunteering in October.

The state Legislature allocated $1 million to the Montana 250th Commission to engage residents in the anniversary. The commission dolled out about $400,000 in grants to fund commemorative activities across the state.