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Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Home insurance rate hikes driven by construction in fire-prone areas, industry reps say

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published April 3, 2026 at 5:20 PM MDT
A map of Montana wildland-urban interface parcels shows colored clusters of parcels in the interface. Clusters are centered around The Gallatin Valley, Bitterroot Valley, Missoula and Lewistown.
Montana DNRC
Montana wildland-urban interface parcels.

State lawmakers heard testimony last week on the connection between wildfires and skyrocketing insurance rates.

Insurance industry insiders told the Environmental Quality Council several factors are fueling steep hikes in home insurance rates. Average insurance premiums for a typical Montana homeowner increased by 10% from 2021-2024.

One significant driver is more people building expensive homes in the fire-prone wildland-urban interface, or WUI.

According to Brandon Vick of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, Montana ranks among the highest in the country for states with homes in the WUI.

Extreme weather, including drought and growing wildfire risk presents a significant danger to these homes.

Industry reps encourage state and local officials to strengthen building standards in the WUI and guide development away from high fire-risk areas.

Consumer advocates told the interim committee that policyholders are frequently confused by their insurance company's wildfire risk scores. Those scores can lead to higher premiums.
They add insurers are not clearly explaining to their customers how to reduce wildfire risks to stay insured.
Tags
Montana News wildfireMontana Environmental Quality CouncilNational Association of Mutual Insurance CompaniesBrandon Vick
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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