Abortion restrictions on hold; Lolo forest plan meetings; UM president search public forum

A temporary block on abortion restrictions will remain in place as a lawsuit challenging them continues; The public can weigh-in on Lolo National Forest plan revisions; UM plans April 6 public forum with university president candidate.

Temporary block on abortion restrictions remains in place as lawsuit continues

Shaylee Ragar

New regulations for abortion providers will remain blocked in Montana, as ordered by the Montana Supreme Court.

Two independent clinics sued the state over a slew of licensing and regulatory policies that Republican lawmakers passed in 2023. All Families Healthcare in Whitefish and Blue Mountain Clinic in Missoula argue the new rules unduly burden access to abortion and could force the clinics to shut down.

A district court found the plaintiffs are likely to win their constitutional challenge, and blocked enforcement while the lawsuit plays out. In a split decision, a majority on the Montana Supreme Court upheld that ruling.

Justice Jim Rice and Chief Justice Cory Swanson dissented. They argued the block is too broad in covering all of the rules, and that the state’s right to abortion does not exempt providers from regulation.

The lawsuit will go to trial.

Public can weigh-in on Lolo National Forest plan revisions

Austin Amestoy

A long-awaited revision to the Lolo National Forest land management plan is building steam, and managers want to hear from the public.

Forest officials are hosting a series of meetings in late April to provide updates on the plan. It’s a crucial document that guides all future decisions made about the forest, from resource management to recreation. It was last updated 40 years ago. The process to revise the land management plan began more than three years ago.

All meetings start at 5:30 p.m.

April 21 - Thompson Falls High School

April 22 - Seeley Lake Community Foundation Building

April 23 - Superior Ranger Station

April 27 - University of Montana

April 28 - Online. Join the meeting .

UM plans public forum with candidate for university president

Austin Amestoy

University of Montana Friday announced a finalist for its vacant presidency.

State higher education commissioner Clayton Christian says Jeremiah Shinn will visit the campus next week.

Shinn is currently serving as interim president at Boise State University. He received his doctorate in philosophy in 2015, and has a master’s degree in higher education. Shinn’s career in higher education spans more than two decades.

UM is interviewing replacements for former university president Seth Bodnar. Bodnar resigned this year to run as an independent for the U.S. Senate.

The university has scheduled a public forum with Shinn at 3:30 p.m. on April 6, in the University Center Ballroom.