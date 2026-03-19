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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana zoning law changes survive state Supreme Court challenge

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published March 19, 2026 at 8:52 AM MDT
New construction in Missoula Slant Street neighborhood. Missoula, MT. June 15, 2021.
Megan Johnson
New construction in Missoula Slant Street neighborhood. Missoula, MT. June 15, 2021.

Zoning laws aimed at incentivizing home construction have survived a legal challenge.

The laws passed with bipartisan support during the 2023 legislative session, and were originally proposed by an affordable-housing task force.

The laws created a number of policies, including requiring cities to permit construction of more multi-family and accessory dwelling units, regardless of local regulations.

A group of homeowners in several of Montana’s largest cities sued the state. They said building high density housing in neighborhoods zoned for single-family units will hurt existing property values.They argue the laws usurp the local zoning process, violating the public’s rights to due process, equal protection and public participation.

The Montana Supreme Court disagreed. In a unanimous ruling, the justices found the laws do offer opportunities for public input.
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Montana News Montana Supreme CourtzoningMontana Legislature
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
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