Missoula Airport opens new concourse as air travel grows statewide

A smattering of applause broke out around the Missoula airport’s new baggage claim as the first bag broke through a ceremonial ribbon. The grand opening marked a major milestone for the airport.

Missoula resident John Herring was one of the first to pick up a bag on the new belt. He says the airy expansion is a big leap forward from the cramped building it replaced.

“We had to take a video of it,” Herring said with a laugh. “It was quite exciting!”

The airport is due to open several new gates this summer. Its new master plan also calls for growth, including another potential terminal in the future.

Missoula airport deputy director Tim Damrow says the airport has to keep an eye to the future as passenger numbers climb.

“People want to come and visit, we’re seeing our communities grow,” Damrow said. “Obviously, we have to have airports and facilities to support that.”

Montana’s four largest airports are all racing to accommodate swelling demand. Bozeman’s airport is the busiest in the state by a two-to-one margin . Work has begun on a more than $140 million expansion set to complete at the end of the decade.

Austin Amestoy The Missoula Montana Airport’s two baggage claims are the first part of its brand-new “B-Concourse” to open to the public. The rest of the wing is set to open to passengers later this summer, bringing new dining options, new gates and a new rental car desk.

Billings’ airport finished revamping its two terminals last year. And, Kalispell’s Glacier Park International is about to open a big chunk of its $100 million expansion .

Glacier Park Airport director Rob Ratkowski:

“Our traffic, like a lot of the airports in Montana, was growing rapidly through the 20-teens, and frankly, it has not slowed down,” Ratkowski told MTPR.