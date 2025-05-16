© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missoula Airport opens new concourse as air travel grows statewide

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published May 16, 2025 at 3:41 PM MDT
Passengers on a flight from Seattle were the first to pick up bags on the Missoula Montana Airport’s new baggage claim on May 15, 2025. The first bag burst through a streamer in a ceremonial “ribbon cutting.”
Austin Amestoy
Passengers on a flight from Seattle were the first to pick up bags on the Missoula Montana Airport’s new baggage claim on May 15, 2025. The first bag burst through a streamer in a ceremonial “ribbon cutting.”

A smattering of applause broke out around the Missoula airport’s new baggage claim as the first bag broke through a ceremonial ribbon. The grand opening marked a major milestone for the airport.

Missoula resident John Herring was one of the first to pick up a bag on the new belt. He says the airy expansion is a big leap forward from the cramped building it replaced.

“We had to take a video of it,” Herring said with a laugh. “It was quite exciting!”

The airport is due to open several new gates this summer. Its new master plan also calls for growth, including another potential terminal in the future.

Missoula airport deputy director Tim Damrow says the airport has to keep an eye to the future as passenger numbers climb.

“People want to come and visit, we’re seeing our communities grow,” Damrow said. “Obviously, we have to have airports and facilities to support that.”

Montana’s four largest airports are all racing to accommodate swelling demand. Bozeman’s airport is the busiest in the state by a two-to-one margin. Work has begun on a more than $140 million expansion set to complete at the end of the decade.

The Missoula Montana Airport’s two baggage claims are the first part of its brand-new “B-Concourse” to open to the public. The rest of the wing is set to open to passengers later this summer, bringing new dining options, new gates and a new rental car desk.
Austin Amestoy
The Missoula Montana Airport’s two baggage claims are the first part of its brand-new “B-Concourse” to open to the public. The rest of the wing is set to open to passengers later this summer, bringing new dining options, new gates and a new rental car desk.

Billings’ airport finished revamping its two terminals last year. And, Kalispell’s Glacier Park International is about to open a big chunk of its $100 million expansion.

Glacier Park Airport director Rob Ratkowski:

“Our traffic, like a lot of the airports in Montana, was growing rapidly through the 20-teens, and frankly, it has not slowed down,” Ratkowski told MTPR.

Data from the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana show airport visitation in the state nearly doubled from 2014 to 2024. Airport managers say that growth trend doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.
Tags
Montana News Missoula International AirportTim Damrowtourism
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information