Program brings service providers together to help aid Missoula's homeless

Hundreds of Missoula-area residents sought out food, clothes, eye care, legal services and more at the library’s annual “Project Community Connect.” Organizer Selya Avila said the event makes it easier to access help by bringing service providers under one roof.

“The energy in here is just so positive and incredible,” Avila said. “The community coming out to support other members of the community just creates such a warm, welcoming environment.”

Advocates for unhoused people say it’s a critical time for the community. Federal spending cuts are hitting nonprofits that assist people at risk of homelessness, like food banks and fair housing advocates. Plus, Missoula is set to close one of its two emergency shelters by the end of summer.

City spokesperson Ginny Merriam says Missoula and partner organizations have so far raised about a tenth of the $400,000 mayor Andrea Davis last month said were needed to fund a “housing sprint.” That’s an effort to connect the closing shelter’s more than 150 residents to housing.

Missoula Tenants Union organizer David Quattrocchi said the city’s restrictions on urban camping and the closing of the shelter will make it harder to help people in need.

“Not having that shelter is going to be devastating,” Quattrocchi said. “We can talk ourselves out of just caring about people in any way and supplying services. We can talk ourselves out of thinking they’re good ideas. But, the thing is, we can budget for services.”

The city maintains it has no choice but to close the shelter due to its pandemic-era federal money drying up.