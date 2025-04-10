Trump halts Forest Service work supporting women in firefighting  

The U.S. Forest Service’s Women in Wildland Fire Advisory Council has been put on pause indefinitely, according to an agency spokesperson.

MTPR previously reported on the women-led group that tried to make it easier for other women to start and stay in this male-dominated field. The group was working on solutions like child care and changing fitness requirements for pregnant and postpartum women.

The program was cut as the Trump Administration rolls back government programs related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The 22 women on the council were all Forest Service employees. They signed-on to the work in addition to their jobs, but the Forest Service would not answer questions about their employment status.

Reporting from The 19th found that the anti-DEI changes also included terminating women-only bootcamps, which had been expanding under the previous administration.

