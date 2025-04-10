© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate now during spring pledge week - April 7 -14
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Trump halts Forest Service work supporting women in firefighting  

Montana Public Radio
Published April 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM MDT

The U.S. Forest Service’s Women in Wildland Fire Advisory Council has been put on pause indefinitely, according to an agency spokesperson.

MTPR previously reported on the women-led group that tried to make it easier for other women to start and stay in this male-dominated field. The group was working on solutions like child care and changing fitness requirements for pregnant and postpartum women.

The program was cut as the Trump Administration rolls back government programs related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The 22 women on the council were all Forest Service employees. They signed-on to the work in addition to their jobs, but the Forest Service would not answer questions about their employment status.

Reporting from The 19th found that the anti-DEI changes also included terminating women-only bootcamps, which had been expanding under the previous administration.
Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.
Tags
Montana News wildfire
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information