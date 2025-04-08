© 2025 MTPR
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Changes to state income taxes leave some Montanans with sticker shock

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published April 8, 2025 at 7:07 PM MDT

Four years ago, Montana lawmakers made wholesale changes to the state tax system. Those reforms went into effect this tax season.

Connor Larson is a CPA with Colleen Black & Company in Billings. He says many of his clients wound up with an unexpected tax bill this year.

“We have noticed a lot of differences in what people were expecting and what we were kind of expecting based on doing their tax returns for the last 20-plus years."

Larson says the tax reforms reduced the default amount of tax coming out of many people’s paycheck.

“You might not notice a big difference if you're paid every week, every other week. It might be a difference in $25 a paycheck on your withholdings but when you look at that over a full year period for 26 paychecks, it's really amplified at the end of the year when you owe tax,” he says.

Larson says Montanans can update their W-4’s and increase their withholding amount to try to avoid a bigger bill next April.

Larson adds there were fewer tax credits and deductions, which may have also impacted how much you owe.

A 2021 analysis by the Montana Department of Revenue forecasted 1 in 5 households would owe more under the new law, with just under half of the state seeing a tax cut.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
